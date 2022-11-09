Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

School officials ‘disappointed’ after millage increase fails

McEntire said the school had worked hard to increase safety measures and make general repairs,...
McEntire said the school had worked hard to increase safety measures and make general repairs, but some of those things wouldn’t be possible in the current building.(KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Highland Proud. That was the name of the campaign to increase the millage in the Highland School District.

Public Relations Coordinator Kara McEntire said it was disheartening when the final numbers came in on Tuesday evening.

“We were disappointed with the results after the election last night, but we respect the voters of our school district, so right now, we are going to devise a plan to move forward.”

While the vote didn’t turn out as the district had hoped, McEntire said they did find a few positives from last night.

“We were very pleased with the number of for votes that we had in our election last night. It was very heartwarming to see that we were going in the right direction. We did receive a lot of positive feedback from this campaign. We know we are on the right trail,” McEntire said. “We are just hoping we can come up with a plan the voters can get behind, and we can get this millage passed.”

Had the millage passed, the district would have built a much-needed new high school.

McEntire said the school had worked hard to increase safety measures and make general repairs, but some of those things wouldn’t be possible in the current building.

“We’ve come to a point now where we needed to do something else,” McEntire said. “The construction of the new high school was definitely going to increase that safety factor for us and provide the safety that our students in the high school setting need.”

School leaders are expected to meet in the coming weeks to discuss the next steps for the millage campaign.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are investigating a death at Riceland Foods.
Riceland death under investigation
The crash happened just north of South Caraway Road and East Matthews Avenue near the JETS...
Crash under investigation in Craighead County
Race-by-race coverage of the 2022 May Primary in Arkansas with a focus on Region 8 counties.
Vote 2022: Primary Race Results
Live coverage across America from in-market Gray TV stations with Local News Live.
Live Coverage: America Goes to the Polls - Race Results
David Martin Odom was arrested for attempting to meet a minor in a hotel room.
Man arrested attempting to meet minor at hotel room, police say

Latest News

45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas
Judge sentences Thayer, Mo., man to prison for methamphetamine trafficking, illegal firearms
President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
Biden hails Democrats’ ‘strong night,’ acknowledges concerns
Arkansas State head women's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers 11/8/22 zoom press conference