School officials ‘disappointed’ after millage increase fails

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Highland Proud. That was the name of the campaign to increase the millage in the Highland School District.

Public Relations Coordinator Kara McEntire said it was disheartening when the final numbers came in on Tuesday evening.

“We were disappointed with the results after the election last night, but we respect the voters of our school district, so right now, we are going to devise a plan to move forward.”

While the vote didn’t turn out as the district had hoped, McEntire said they did find a few positives from last night.

“We were very pleased with the number of for votes that we had in our election last night. It was very heartwarming to see that we were going in the right direction. We did receive a lot of positive feedback from this campaign. We know we are on the right trail,” McEntire said. “We are just hoping we can come up with a plan the voters can get behind, and we can get this millage passed.”

Had the millage passed, the district would have built a much-needed new high school.

McEntire said the school had worked hard to increase safety measures and make general repairs, but some of those things wouldn’t be possible in the current building.

“We’ve come to a point now where we needed to do something else,” McEntire said. “The construction of the new high school was definitely going to increase that safety factor for us and provide the safety that our students in the high school setting need.”

School leaders are expected to meet in the coming weeks to discuss the next steps for the millage campaign.

