Tim Griffin elected Arkansas attorney general
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Republican Tim Griffin will be Arkansas’s next attorney general.
According to early results, Griffin has defeated Democrat Jesse Gibson.
He will replace Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who is term-limited.
You can track the results from the election by clicking here. You can also find more information by visiting the Vote 2022 page.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.