Trumann mayoral race heads to a runoff

Vote 2022 Region 8 News mid-term election coverage
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:24 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen was not reelected during Tuesday night’s general election.

Unofficial voting results show that Trumann’s mayoral race now heads to a runoff between Jay Paul Woods and Shane Blagg.

Woods got 32% of the vote, Blagg got 27%, Walters got 25% and Lewallen got 16%.

In other Poinsett County races, J.C Carter wins the county judge seat and Harrisburg Mayor Justin Kimble won his reelection.

