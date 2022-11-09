Trumann mayoral race heads to a runoff

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen was not reelected during Tuesday night’s general election.

Unofficial voting results show that Trumann’s mayoral race now heads to a runoff between Jay Paul Woods and Shane Blagg.

Woods got 32% of the vote, Blagg got 27%, Walters got 25% and Lewallen got 16%.

In other Poinsett County races, J.C Carter wins the county judge seat and Harrisburg Mayor Justin Kimble won his reelection.

