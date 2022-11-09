Cold Air Arrives Friday

Yesterday was the warmest day of the week and could be the warmest day for several weeks! It was likely our last 80-degree day as well. Temperatures will start stair-stepping down today but highs will still be in the 70s. A BIG blast of cold air comes in for the weekend. The cold front arrives Friday morning. We’ll wake up in the upper 40s/low 50s and temperatures stay there the rest of the day as the cold airmass slides in. A few sprinkles are possible along the front, but we’re not expecting anything big. Highs this weekend will only be in the 40s and lows will be in the 20s and 30s! Wind chill will make it feel even colder. There is a chance of rain next Monday night. Rainfall amounts should not be too high, but 0.50″ to 1.00″ is not out of the question. Some parts of the Ozarks could have some flurries or sleet mixed in, but no problems are expected.

