Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash

An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall.
An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:23 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Highway 67/167 near Jacksonville in Pulaski County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 71-year-old Jackie Lovell of Pleasant Plains was northbound when her 2010 Dodge Journey struck a guardrail.

Lovell’s SUV then crossed three lanes of traffic to the left before striking the barrier wall and rolling over several times.

Lovell died of her injuries.

According to ASP, it was raining and the road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just north of South Caraway Road and East Matthews Avenue near the JETS...
Crash under investigation in Craighead County
Race-by-race coverage of the 2022 May Primary in Arkansas with a focus on Region 8 counties.
Vote 2022: Primary Race Results
Live coverage across America from in-market Gray TV stations with Local News Live.
Live Coverage: America Goes to the Polls - Race Results
According to early returns, the former press secretary for President Donald Trump defeated...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins Arkansas gubernatorial race
David Martin Odom was arrested for attempting to meet a minor in a hotel room.
Man arrested attempting to meet minor at hotel room, police say

Latest News

Live coverage across America from in-market Gray TV stations with Local News Live.
Live Coverage: America Goes to the Polls - Race Results
President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
Balance of power will affect Biden’s agenda for next 2 years
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
GOP in grinding push to break Democrats’ hold on Congress