Woman killed in single-vehicle crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:23 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Highway 67/167 near Jacksonville in Pulaski County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 71-year-old Jackie Lovell of Pleasant Plains was northbound when her 2010 Dodge Journey struck a guardrail.

Lovell’s SUV then crossed three lanes of traffic to the left before striking the barrier wall and rolling over several times.

Lovell died of her injuries.

According to ASP, it was raining and the road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

