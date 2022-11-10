Cool Day With the Chance Of Wintry Weather Tonight

A BIG blast of cold air comes in for the weekend. The cold front arrives this morning. We’ll wake up in the upper 40s/low 50s and temperatures stay there the rest of the day as the cold airmass slides in. A few sprinkles are possible along the front, but the big surprise comes Friday night. Moisture will swing through behind the front and interact with the cold air. We’re expecting a cold, light rain to become mixed with snowflakes and sleet pellets. No big travel issues are expected. If the ice or snow is heavy enough across north-central and south-central Missouri, one or two slick spots can’t be ruled out. Highs this weekend will only be in the 40s and lows will be in the 20s and 30s! Wind chill will make it feel even colder. Another and better chance of rain arrives next Monday night. Rainfall amounts should not be too high, but 0.50″ to 1.00″ is not out of the question. Some parts of the Ozarks could have some flurries or sleet mixed in, but once again, no problems are expected.

