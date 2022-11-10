Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Combat holiday travel cost with expert savings tips

Holiday travelers plan to spend $1,500 on average this season
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - A new study by NerdWallet shows people are expecting to spend around $1,500 on holiday travel this year and 66% plan to put that travel expense on a credit card.

Sally French, a travel expert with NerdWallet, shared several strategies to combat the cost this season:

  • Book your travel on less busy travel days: Domestic airfare for Thanksgiving travel is 17% cheaper if you wait until Monday to fly home versus Sunday.
  • Begin saving now for holiday trips
  • Make a plan to pay off travel debt if you plan to finance it with a credit card
  • Use travel credit cards and rewards points to your advantage 

The same study shared ways consumers are planning to trim travel expenses. They include: 

  • Driving instead of flying
  • Staying with friends and family instead of hotels
  • Using carry-on luggage to avoid baggage fees 

You can read the full study for more cost saving tips.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are investigating a death at Riceland Foods.
Victim in Riceland death identified
Freddie Gladney III (Pulaski County Jail)
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department said about 6:22 p.m., they received a call about...
Man hospitalized after being hit by train
An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas

Latest News

FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Wall Street surges to biggest gains in years; Dow up 1,200 points on cooling inflation
Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said the incident occurred at 3:22 p.m. near the...
Person hit by vehicle, police investigating
Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Elon Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
Does cold air make you sick? Here’s what the experts say
Does cold air make you sick? Here’s what the experts say
Does cold air make you sick? Here’s what the experts say