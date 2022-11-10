Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

GM recalls 340K big SUVs; daytime running lights can stay on

General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running...
General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on.(General Motors)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents Thursday that having both lights on at the same time could cause glare, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as some GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades.

Dealers will update software that controls the lights.

Owners will be notified by mail starting Dec. 19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are investigating a death at Riceland Foods.
Victim in Riceland death identified
Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department said about 6:22 p.m., they received a call about...
Man hospitalized after being hit by train
An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
Freddie Gladney III (Pulaski County Jail)
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas

Latest News

The year-over-year increase, a slowdown from 8.2% in September, was the smallest rise since...
US consumer inflation eased to 7.7% over past 12 months
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Wall Street surges after data show inflation cooling in US
Storm surge and erosion from a tropical system has destroyed beachfront homes in...
Erosion from Nicole wrecks beachfront homes
FILE - Jennifer Aniston said she tried everything from in vitro fertilization to Chinese teas.
Jennifer Aniston discusses failed pregnancy attempts
Drivers navigate flooding caused by Hurricane Nicole in downtown St. Augustine, Florida, on...
Sprawling Tropical Storm Nicole drenching Florida, Georgia