Grizzlies unveil new City Edition uniform

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies unveiled their new uniform for the 2022-23 City Edition game nights that begin on Friday.

The Grizzlies say the new city edition is a refreshing design for the Grizzlies and hasn’t been done before to show tribute to Memphis’ bond between court, community and culture.

The Memphis NBA City Editon uniforms are black with chrome-inspired detailing seen throughout―honoring the city’s music scene and its unique sound from home artists.

The wordmark on the front of the jersey is framing the Grizzlies Beale street blue―inspired by local hip-hop album art and the 2001 Grizzlies wordmark and is detailed with diamond texture, accented with chrome-inspired details.

The “MG” design trim is inspired by the big style and swag of Memphis and the team. The chrome-inspired details on the shorts, which are especially noticeable on the bear head and uniform trim, are intended to represent the box Chevys and hustling of Memphis artists.

The “M” on the buckle of the shorts represents the “M-bridge” in Memphis. A Grizz grill and the phrase “For The M” are printed above the jersey tag to symbolize the passionate pride Memphians have in their music, their teams, and their hometown.

The Grizzlies will make their first debut in their new uniforms on Friday night when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at FedExForum.

For more information and to check out the new uniforms, click here.

