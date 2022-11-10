Energy Alert
How election results will affect library, taxpayers

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Following election results in Craighead County, the library’s funding will be cut in half, and many are wondering where those dollars might be going and the effects of that change.

With the mileage decrease, Senator Dan Sullivan says there will be more money in the pockets of taxpayers which he said was the goal all along.

“Institutions often think money belongs to them, but the institutions are the stewards of the people’s money,” Sullivan said. “Just like as a senator I am a steward of the money that belongs to the people.”

Along with taxpayers, Sullivan says this is money he already has a couple of ideas on what he would want to do with.

“Law enforcement and quality of life issues are the main two and of course, as a state senator we are going to be pushing some of those and I am going to be pushing some of those at the state level too,” Sullivan said.

For the library, this means a cut in funding they receive each year, which director Vanessa Adams said has them already looking for ways to save.

“Well, the next steps are a lot of number crunching,” Adams said. “We just have to see where we can start cutting so that we will have enough funds to get us through.”

That cutting starts with a lot of the weekend programs they offer with activities like karate and yoga.

The effects of the decrease won’t be felt immediately, but the library wants to try and get ahead as they will try to prevent branches from closing.

“The last thing I want to do is close a branch, I’m not saying we won’t but I’m not saying we will, and I also do not want to cut staff,” Adams said.

At the end of the day, Senator Sullivan said this shows how powerful your voice is and that just 100 signatures can get something on the ballot.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

