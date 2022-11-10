Jonesboro man pleads guilty to murder

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man Thursday pleaded guilty to shooting and killing another man.

Logan Heath Murray pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Gavin Wagster.

He also entered a guilty plea to a firearms enhancement.

According to our reporter in the courtroom, the judge accepted both guilty pleas.

Investigators said Murray shot and killed Wagster on May 29, 2021, at a home on Turfway Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Murray lying beside the victim “with blood all over him,” the affidavit stated.

Murray’s plea comes just weeks before his trial was expected to begin on Nov. 28. He had originally been charged with first-degree murder.

