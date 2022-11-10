Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jonesboro mayor announces cable, internet deal with Ritter

After decades of having just one cable provider in town, Jonesboro residents will soon have...
After decades of having just one cable provider in town, Jonesboro residents will soon have another option.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After decades of having just one cable provider in town, Jonesboro residents will soon have another option.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced Thursday that the city and Ritter Communications had reached an agreement to “create a long-overdue option for internet and television service to residents and businesses all over the city.”

According to a Nov. 10 news release, Ritter will provide $45 million in infrastructure and two additional customer service centers.

The project is expected to be completed within three years.

“When I became mayor last year, I began researching what we could do to make sure Jonesboro residents had choices for service,” Copenhaver was quoted as saying. “I believe competition will result in a better product and better customer service for Jonesboro residents.”

He added that internet and television service were the most common complaints his office has received.

To complete the project, “Ritter will work with the city to seek an additional $10 million to $15 million from state and federal outlets to ensure the expansion is citywide.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are investigating a death at Riceland Foods.
Victim in Riceland death identified
Freddie Gladney III (Pulaski County Jail)
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department said about 6:22 p.m., they received a call about...
Man hospitalized after being hit by train
An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas

Latest News

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, a circuit judge set a Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 trial date for Logan Murray.
Jonesboro man pleads guilty to murder
Sharp County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of raping several children multiple...
Man charged with 7 counts of rape
Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department said about 6:22 p.m., they received a call about...
Man hospitalized after being hit by train
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday morning forecast