Jonesboro mayor announces cable, internet deal with Ritter

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After decades of having just one cable provider in town, Jonesboro residents will soon have another option.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced Thursday that the city and Ritter Communications had reached an agreement to “create a long-overdue option for internet and television service to residents and businesses all over the city.”

HAPPENING NOW: Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver announcing the city and Ritter Communications have reached an agreement to create another option for internet and television in town. pic.twitter.com/AA2gnXP7VV — Griffin S. DeMarrais (@GDeMarraisTV) November 10, 2022

According to a Nov. 10 news release, Ritter will provide $45 million in infrastructure and two additional customer service centers.

The project is expected to be completed within three years.

“When I became mayor last year, I began researching what we could do to make sure Jonesboro residents had choices for service,” Copenhaver was quoted as saying. “I believe competition will result in a better product and better customer service for Jonesboro residents.”

He added that internet and television service were the most common complaints his office has received.

To complete the project, “Ritter will work with the city to seek an additional $10 million to $15 million from state and federal outlets to ensure the expansion is citywide.”

