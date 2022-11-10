Late rally falls short for Arkansas State women’s basketball at Louisiana Tech

A late rally by the Arkansas State women’s basketball team fell just short on Thursday, as the team dropped a tough 59-56 battle at Louisiana Tech inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

A-State (0-1) cut a 12-point deficit down to two in the final minute, but the Lady Techsters (2-0) got a late field goal to fend off the Red Wolves. Arkansas State made 19 of 57 shot attempts from the field (33.3 percent), including 8 of 26 from deep (30.8 percent), but connected on 10 of 12 (83.3 percent) from the foul line. LA Tech shot 44.2 percent (23-52) and won the rebounding battle 37-35.

Lauryn Pendleton and Izzy Higginbottom led A-State with 13 points apiece. Pendleton grabbed six boards and played 39 minutes, while Higginbottom handed out a game-high four assists in her debut in the Scarlet and Black. Melodie Kapinga grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds to lead all players, with fellow newcomer Anna Griffin scoring nine points to go along with five boards.

A-State started red-hot from the field, surging ahead 16-7 on one of Mailyn Wilkerson’s three 3-pointers and keeping the Lady Techsters without a field goal for nearly five minutes. LA Tech scored four unanswered to cut it to 16-11 but Pendleton hit a wide-open three to push it back out to eight. The Red Wolves led 21-16 after one.

The Red Wolves pushed their lead out to 10 within the first minute of the second after Jade Upshaw connected from deep, and then a Higginbottom lay-up and free throws by Kapinga made it 30-18. LA Tech worked the margin back down to seven on a pair of buckets by Anna Larr Roberson, who netted 10 points, giving A-State a 35-28 lead at the half.

Louisiana Tech took a 44-38 lead in the third via a 14-0 run, outscoring A-State 18-8 in the period to go into the fourth quarter with a 46-43 edge.

The Lady Techsters’ lead ballooned to a dozen midway through the final period after a free throw gave Salma Bates her game-leading 17th point, but a Griffin trey sparked a 10-0 run that brought the Red Wolves back within two with just under a minute remaining. A Roberson bucket in the paint once again made it a two-score affair, but A-State had the ball late with a chance to tie down just three following a Kapinga free throw. Higginbottom’s three with 4 seconds left fell into the hands of the hosts, who held on in the final seconds to escape with the win.

NOTABLES

Four players made their A-State debuts on Thursday, three starters: Anna Griffin, Izzy Higginbottom, Melodie Kapinga. Tieriney Echols saw minutes off the bench.

Kapinga registered a career-high 12 rebounds – 5 off the offensive glass. She played 31 minutes, a career-most for the senior center by 15 minutes.

Griffin scored her first career points, tallying nine, while also grabbing a career-high five rebounds.

Thursday marked Lauryn Pendleton’s 12th consecutive start, in which she scored 10 or more for the 18th time in her career.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State continues its season-opening road stretch Monday, traveling to UT Martin. Tip-off inside the Elam Center is slated for 6 p.m. on ESPN+, and the game can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network stations 95.3 and 96.9 The Ticket Radio Network in Jonesboro.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on the A-State women’s basketball program, follow @AStateWB on Twitter and @astatewbb on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/RedWolvesWBB.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.