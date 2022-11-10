Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man charged with 7 counts of rape

Sharp County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of raping several children multiple...
Sharp County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of raping several children multiple times.(Public Domain Pictures)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sharp County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of raping several children multiple times.

A judge found probable cause to charge 59-year-old Jack Huffmaster, Jr. or Hardy with 7 counts of rape, 6 counts of second-degree sexual assault, and three counts of third-degree battery.

According to court documents, Huffmaster raped and sexually molested the children on “multiple occasions” beginning in 2011.

Detectives learned of the allegations in January of this year after one of the victims was hospitalized.

During their investigation, detectives identified the victim’s siblings as victims, the affidavit said.

“The investigation by this office has uncovered a history and pattern of abuse suffered by the victims…for more than 10 years,” the affidavit stated.

Deputies arrested Huffmaster Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are investigating a death at Riceland Foods.
Victim in Riceland death identified
Freddie Gladney III (Pulaski County Jail)
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department said about 6:22 p.m., they received a call about...
Man hospitalized after being hit by train
An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas

Latest News

Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department said about 6:22 p.m., they received a call about...
Man hospitalized after being hit by train
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Tennessee State Capitol
Legislation filed to criminalize public drag performances in Tennessee
Downtown buildings are being revived after the December tornadoes.
Native son bringing new life to Leachville