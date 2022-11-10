Man charged with 7 counts of rape

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sharp County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of raping several children multiple times.

A judge found probable cause to charge 59-year-old Jack Huffmaster, Jr. or Hardy with 7 counts of rape, 6 counts of second-degree sexual assault, and three counts of third-degree battery.

According to court documents, Huffmaster raped and sexually molested the children on “multiple occasions” beginning in 2011.

Detectives learned of the allegations in January of this year after one of the victims was hospitalized.

During their investigation, detectives identified the victim’s siblings as victims, the affidavit said.

“The investigation by this office has uncovered a history and pattern of abuse suffered by the victims…for more than 10 years,” the affidavit stated.

Deputies arrested Huffmaster Wednesday, Nov. 9.

