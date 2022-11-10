Man hit by train, helicopter at scene

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – Paragould police are currently investigating an incident involving a man being hit by a train.

Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department said about 6:22 p.m., they received a call about a train hitting the man near the intersection of Bard Road and North Seventh Avenue.

He explained a helicopter was landing at the scene to take the man to the hospital.

Elms added the man was speaking, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

