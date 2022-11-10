Man hit by train, helicopter at scene
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – Paragould police are currently investigating an incident involving a man being hit by a train.
Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department said about 6:22 p.m., they received a call about a train hitting the man near the intersection of Bard Road and North Seventh Avenue.
He explained a helicopter was landing at the scene to take the man to the hospital.
Elms added the man was speaking, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.
Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.