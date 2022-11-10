Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Missouri man killed in multi-vehicle crash

An 88-year-old Matthews man was killed following a multi-vehicle crash.
An 88-year-old Matthews man was killed following a multi-vehicle crash.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - An 88-year-old Matthews man was killed following a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Monday, Nov. 7, Howard Melton was heading east on Highway 61 in Matthews in a 2001 Ford Ranger when he struck the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by 69-year-old Patricia Leach-Nelson of Lilbourn.

A crash report stated Leach-Nelson then hit a 2016 Kia Soul driven by 19-year-old Miranda Norman of East Prairie.

Melton was pronounced dead at the scene by the New Madrid coroner.

Nelson-Leach had serious injuries according to officers. Norman only had minor injuries.

Another vehicle, a 2019 Ford Taurus driven by 53-year-old Sari Kersey of East Prairie, was hit by crash debris during the incident, but they were not hurt.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are investigating a death at Riceland Foods.
Victim in Riceland death identified
The crash happened just north of South Caraway Road and East Matthews Avenue near the JETS...
Crash under investigation in Craighead County
Race-by-race coverage of the 2022 May Primary in Arkansas with a focus on Region 8 counties.
Vote 2022: Primary Race Results
Live coverage across America from in-market Gray TV stations with Local News Live.
Live Coverage: America Goes to the Polls - Race Results
David Martin Odom was arrested for attempting to meet a minor in a hotel room.
Man arrested attempting to meet minor at hotel room, police say

Latest News

Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department said about 6:22 p.m., they received a call about...
Man hit by train, helicopter at scene
the Jonesboro Christmas parade where they are going to increase safety measures this year.
Safety measures ahead of holiday parade
Inside the Jonesboro Craighead County Public Library where they are cutting programs to save...
How election results will affect library, taxpayers
President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
Biden hails Democrats’ ‘strong night,’ acknowledges concerns