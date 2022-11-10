Missouri man killed in multi-vehicle crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - An 88-year-old Matthews man was killed following a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Monday, Nov. 7, Howard Melton was heading east on Highway 61 in Matthews in a 2001 Ford Ranger when he struck the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by 69-year-old Patricia Leach-Nelson of Lilbourn.

A crash report stated Leach-Nelson then hit a 2016 Kia Soul driven by 19-year-old Miranda Norman of East Prairie.

Melton was pronounced dead at the scene by the New Madrid coroner.

Nelson-Leach had serious injuries according to officers. Norman only had minor injuries.

Another vehicle, a 2019 Ford Taurus driven by 53-year-old Sari Kersey of East Prairie, was hit by crash debris during the incident, but they were not hurt.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.