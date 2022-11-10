New life to Leachville

Energy Alert
By Jace Passmore
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST
LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A new non-profit is working to revitalize downtown Leachville after a deadly tornado last year.

The Leachville Beautification Corporation is currently working on sprucing up downtown.

Downtown buildings sit vacant, waiting for someone to come in and save them.

Jerred Price thinks he is that someone.

Price grew up in Leachville and has since moved to Memphis where he owns a successful construction company.

Owning this company gives him the means to help the community.

“I want to restore some of these historic structures and so many times we see people tear down history but once it is gone it’s gone,” said Price.

On Dec. 10, 2021, an EF4 tornado struck just north of the small community, even destroying the Dollar General and leaving one person dead.

The tornado damaged some downtown structures, inspiring Price to go back to his roots and help the town.

“The tornado came through and damaged some of the town and we want to help beautify,” said Price.

Price wants to bring light to the community while honoring those who have died with lampposts that will line streets downtown.

“Each family that bought a lamp post will honor someone, so 20 different families have purchased lampposts,” said Price.

Price hopes to have them installed by December, but replacing lampposts is just the beginning. He also owns the old Tuckers building and says its future is yet to be determined.

“A restaurant of some kind, maybe a store if I can find a tenant that wants to do that and I want to restore these historic structures,” said Price.

Other businesses have started to notice Price’s work and are beginning to follow suit, starting to renovate their buildings as well.

“Others are now also committing to restore and bring their buildings, so it has been a domino effect,” said Price.

