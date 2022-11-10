Nov. 10: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Yesterday was the warmest day of the week and could be the warmest day for several weeks! It was likely our last 80-degree day as well. Temperatures will start stair-stepping down today but highs will still be in the 70s.

A BIG blast of cold air comes in for the weekend. The cold front arrives Friday morning. We’ll wake up in the upper 40s/low 50s and temperatures stay there the rest of the day as the cold airmass slides in. A few sprinkles are possible along the front, but we’re not expecting anything big.

Highs this weekend will only be in the 40s and lows will be in the 20s and 30s! Wind chill will make it feel even colder. There is a chance of rain next Monday night.

Rainfall amounts should not be too high, but 0.50″ to 1.00″ is not out of the question. Some parts of the Ozarks could have some flurries or sleet mixed in, but no problems are expected.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast

News Headlines

Shortly after Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida, it was downgraded to a tropical storm but it was still battering a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain.

Colder weather is on the way and fire officials want citizens to safely prepare for winter when it comes to heating their homes.

Recreational weed will soon be legal in Missouri. Voters approved Amendment 3 by 53 percent, but the provisions of the measure won’t go into effect until December 8th.

An Arkansas rapper, Freddie Gladney III, known as Bankroll Freddie, was arrested in Jonesboro as part of a federal drug and gun roundup conducted across the state Wednesday morning.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more

