Person hit by vehicle, police investigating

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are currently at the scene of an incident where a person was hit by a vehicle.

Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said the incident occurred at 3:22 p.m. near the Dollar General on North Church Street.

She said the car was still at the scene and officers are directing traffic.

No word on the person’s injuries, but it was confirmed ambulance services were also at the scene.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.

