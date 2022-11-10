Police: Bracelet worth nearly $38,000 stolen from jewelry store

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are looking for two suspects involved in the theft of an expensive piece of jewelry.

According to an initial incident report, at 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, officer Jonathan Haggans was dispatched to Sissy’s Log Cabin on Parkwood Street about said theft.

He was told two people came into the business sometime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. that day and left with a diamond bracelet without paying.

The report indicated the bracelet was worth $37,800.

If you know any information about this case, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

