Rapper with ties to Northeast Arkansas arrested

(Crittenden Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Bankroll Freddie was arrested Wednesday as part of a federal indictment.

Court documents say, Freddie Gladney Junior, also known as Bankroll Freddie, was arrested by the U-S Marshals on drug and gun charges and is in the Pulaski County Jail in Little Rock.

Across the state, 45 people were arrested and 80 were indicted including Bankroll’s father.

More than 775-thousand dollars in cash and several hundreds of pounds of drugs were collected.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

