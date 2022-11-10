Region 8 HS athletes sign to play college sports (2022-2023)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some of the best standouts in Region 8 high school sports are heading to the next level.

We’ll update this page over the coming days and months with athletes that have signed to play college sports.

If you know of any upcoming signings, feel free to email us at kait-sports@gray.tv.

Men’s Basketball

Rashaud Marshall (Blytheville) - Ole Miss

Softball

Sydney Bryeans (BIC) - ASU Mountain Home

Chasney Griggry (BIC) - ASU Mountain Home

Keegan McCorkle (EPC) - Copiah-Lincoln (MS)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.