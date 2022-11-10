Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Region 8 HS athletes sign to play college sports (2022-2023)

By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some of the best standouts in Region 8 high school sports are heading to the next level.

We’ll update this page over the coming days and months with athletes that have signed to play college sports.

If you know of any upcoming signings, feel free to email us at kait-sports@gray.tv.

Men’s Basketball

Rashaud Marshall (Blytheville) - Ole Miss

Softball

Sydney Bryeans (BIC) - ASU Mountain Home

Chasney Griggry (BIC) - ASU Mountain Home

Keegan McCorkle (EPC) - Copiah-Lincoln (MS)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are investigating a death at Riceland Foods.
Victim in Riceland death identified
The crash happened just north of South Caraway Road and East Matthews Avenue near the JETS...
Crash under investigation in Craighead County
Race-by-race coverage of the 2022 May Primary in Arkansas with a focus on Region 8 counties.
Vote 2022: Primary Race Results
Live coverage across America from in-market Gray TV stations with Local News Live.
Live Coverage: America Goes to the Polls - Race Results
David Martin Odom was arrested for attempting to meet a minor in a hotel room.
Man arrested attempting to meet minor at hotel room, police say

Latest News

Blytheville All-State forward signs with Ole Miss
Blytheville All-State forward Rashaud Marshall signs with Ole Miss
EPC softball standout signs with Co-Lin
EPC All-State standout Keegan McCorkle signs with Co-Lin softball
Red Wolves tip off season Thursday
Arkansas State women's basketball tips off season Thursday
Chickasaws win Tuesday to advance to NEA Tournament finals
Blytheville All-State forward Rashaud Marshall signs with Ole Miss