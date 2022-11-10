Safety measures ahead of holiday parade

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As new leadership takes over the Jonesboro Christmas parade, new safety measures are being taken for the event.

The Foundation of Arts is organizing the parade for the first time, and they said safety is the number one priority.

“Well we don’t want any accidents or anything to happen, you want to make sure everybody gets to come out and have a good time without anything bad happening,” Mikel Wewer said.

Wewer is the director of the FOA and said they have added more volunteers to make sure they prevent any injuries.

“We have a no throwing policy from any of the floats, no throwing candy to combat that a little bit, we have more volunteers, an increased number of volunteers walking alongside the float,” Wewer said.

The parade will take place on Dec. 2 at 7:00 p.m.

