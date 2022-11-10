Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python

A Florida python's last big meal was a doozy. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A python’s last big meal turned out to be quite a doozy, or so scientists in Florida discovered when they opened it up.

The scientists could tell the Burmese python tried to eat something big before it died. When they performed a necropsy, they discovered that it was a whole alligator.

Rosie Moore was one of the scientists who investigated the snake’s diet.

“I actually thought it was pretty gross too and I’m used to necropsies and things.”

The 5-foot long alligator was still fairly intact, and reportedly smelled terrible.

“Oh my gosh. We were taking breaks running outside trying to get some fresh air,” Moore said. “I’ve never smelled anything like that.”

The state of Florida encourages people to kill Burmese pythons because they eat so many other species and produce rapidly.

Moore said the problem with the pythons is referred to as a python invasion.

The alligator inside the python video went viral on Moore’s Instagram page. Along with being a scientist, Moore is also models.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are investigating a death at Riceland Foods.
Victim in Riceland death identified
Freddie Gladney III (Pulaski County Jail)
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department said about 6:22 p.m., they received a call about...
Man hospitalized after being hit by train
An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas

Latest News

After decades of having just one cable provider in town, Jonesboro residents will soon have...
Jonesboro mayor announces cable, internet deal with Ritter
The National Parks Service is waiving fees at all sites to celebrate Veterans Day.
National Park Service waiving fees on Veterans Day; unveils free lifetime military pass
Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Twitter survival at stake, Musk warns as remote work ends
A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python