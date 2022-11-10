Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Store destroyed by tornado to reopen

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Dollar General destroyed by the Dec.10 tornado will soon reopen.

Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the tornado that struck the community and killed Dollar General Assistant Manager, June Pennington.

The Leachville mayor told KAIT8 that the Dollar General north of town is set to open by the end of the year.

The new store is bigger and will include a grocery department.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are investigating a death at Riceland Foods.
Victim in Riceland death identified
The crash happened just north of South Caraway Road and East Matthews Avenue near the JETS...
Crash under investigation in Craighead County
Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department said about 6:22 p.m., they received a call about...
Man hit by train, helicopter at scene
Race-by-race coverage of the 2022 May Primary in Arkansas with a focus on Region 8 counties.
Vote 2022: Primary Race Results
Live coverage across America from in-market Gray TV stations with Local News Live.
Live Coverage: America Goes to the Polls - Race Results

Latest News

Downtown buildings are being revived after the December tornadoes.
New life to Leachville
Red Wolves hosting UMass on Saturday
Arkansas State football back from bye week, prepare for UMass
Rapper with ties to Northeast Arkansas arrested
Women in Arkansas making history