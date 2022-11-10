Store destroyed by tornado to reopen

LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Dollar General destroyed by the Dec.10 tornado will soon reopen.

Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the tornado that struck the community and killed Dollar General Assistant Manager, June Pennington.

The Leachville mayor told KAIT8 that the Dollar General north of town is set to open by the end of the year.

The new store is bigger and will include a grocery department.

