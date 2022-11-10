Energy Alert
Students protest Arkansas school’s transgender regulations

The FCCSJ said Policy 5.5.2 would ban the teaching of critical race theory, and the protest was...
The FCCSJ said Policy 5.5.2 would ban the teaching of critical race theory, and the protest was over discrimination by the school board, district administrators, and teachers.(Student at Conway High School, KATV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CONWAY, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - Students staged a walkout after a central Arkansas school approved a set of policies targeting transgender people.

According to content partner KATV, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Faulkner County Coalition for Social Justice held the protest after the Conway School Board approved policies to issue regulations on restroom use and overnight hotel stay based on the student’s sex assigned at birth.

The FCCSJ said Policy 5.5.2 would ban the teaching of critical race theory, and the protest was over discrimination by the school board, district administrators, and teachers.

A student told KATV the school had already removed LGBTQA+ books and set new rules in place.

Conway Public Schools Communications Specialist Heather Kendrick gave the following statement.

“Last month, Conway School Board removed two books from Conway Schools libraries: Felix Ever After, and Beyond Magenta,” she said. “They were challenged by the school district’s committee who agreed that they should not be removed however the School Board voted to remove them at last month’s meeting.”

On Tuesday, the FCCSJ explained on Facebook several protesters were arrested by police and charged with criminal trespassing and failure to disperse. It added the protesters had been released with court dates set.

