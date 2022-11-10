Energy Alert
Superintendent explains school millages

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Schools across the state put a millage on the ballot, and while the vote does affect some schools, many times a school remains unaffected by the vote.

Arkansas law requires each school district to submit a proposal each year regarding the school mill tax and it can lead to confusion sometimes.

When an increase is being requested by the district, then a vote determines whether the change is made. If they’re not requesting an increase, it still goes to the ballot, but the millage stays the same, regardless of the outcome.

To Valley View District Superintendent Roland Popejoy, the law is a way to keep voters informed, even if it causes confusion.

“I think it’s important that our patrons understand what the rate is, and I believe this is just the way that the state is making sure that the patrons understand what rate is being collected in with that annual school election,” he said.

Schools also do their best to keep voters informed.

“Not all our patrons probably are aware of that or voters across Arkansas. It’s one of those things that whenever we submit that to the city clerk each year, we make sure that it includes the wording that there’s no change from the prior year’s tax rate,” he said.

Popejoy said he’ll occasionally get calls from concerned parents about the outcome of the vote, so it was important to clear up any concerns.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

