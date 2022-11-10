Energy Alert
Voter turnout looking to surpass 2018 midterm levels

With several contentious issues and heated races in this year’s election, voters took notice...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – With several contentious issues and heated races in this year’s election, voters took notice and rushed to the polls.

Based on reports from 73 out of 75 counties, 1,799,136 registered voters participated in Arkansas for the 2022 midterm elections. This accounts for 50.30% of registered voters in the state.

This is slightly lower than numbers from 2018, where 1,784,015 residents participated, or about 50.38% of registered voters.

However, ballots are up from the last midterm election, with 905,011 ballots being cast in 2022 compared to 898,793 in 2018.

