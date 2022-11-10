Energy Alert
Women in Arkansas making history

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Leslie Rutledge made history in The Natural State this past election night.

KARK said two women broke the “glass ceiling” Tuesday night by being elected as governor and lieutenant governor of Arkansas, respectively.

“It will be the honor of a lifetime to serve as Arkansas’ 47th governor and the first female governor the state of Arkansas has ever had,” Sanders said.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be the first woman governor and Leslie Rutledge will be the first woman lieutenant governor.

Rutledge became the first woman attorney general in the state eight years ago.

“Yes, I’m going to be the first woman lieutenant governor, and Sarah’s going to be the first woman governor,” Rutledge said. “Together, we’re going to make a difference for the state of Arkansas.”

Sanders’ campaign declined an interview with KARK Wednesday, but Rutledge spoke to them about making history in the state.

“When I was campaigning for attorney general [eight years ago], I was often asked, ‘Are you tough enough to do the job?’” Rutledge said. “I would tell them, ‘Yes. If a girl can get through junior high, she can do absolutely anything.’”

Dr. Chris Jones (D) lost to Sanders in the governor’s race but said her election is significant for women in our state.

“Sarah’s election has shown women, including my little girls, that being a woman is no longer a barrier to becoming governor in our state,” Jones wrote.

