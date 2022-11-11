Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

ACHI urges flu shots ahead of holidays

With flu cases at “very high” levels in the state, a group of Arkansas medical advisors is...
With flu cases at “very high” levels in the state, a group of Arkansas medical advisors is urging people to get their flu vaccines sooner rather than later.(Flickr: Navy Medicine)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With flu cases at “very high” levels in the state, a group of Arkansas medical advisors is urging people to get their flu vaccines sooner rather than later.

“The flu is ramping up early this year, nationally and in Arkansas,” the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement stated in a news release.

On Thursday, the ACHI urged Arkansans to get the flu vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones during the holidays.

“We’re seeing a higher level of flu activity, both in cases and hospitalizations, than we’ve seen this early in the flu season in a long time,” said ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, U.S. flu hospitalizations are higher than they have been at this point in the flu season in more than a decade.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 50 flu-related hospital admissions in the last week.

So far, 9 people have died in Arkansas of influenza; 5 in the last 7 days.

“It takes a couple of weeks to receive maximum protection from a vaccination,” said Thompson, noting that Thanksgiving is two weeks away. “So, please, do not delay. Get your shot now.”

According to the ADH flu website, flu shots are available at each local health unit around the state. There is no out-of-pocket expense, but people are encouraged to bring their insurance cards.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freddie Gladney III (Pulaski County Jail)
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
Logan Murray pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Gavin Wagster.
Jonesboro man pleads guilty to murder
Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said the incident occurred at 3:22 p.m. near the...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, police investigating
A judge found probable cause to charge 59-year-old Jack Huffmaster, Jr. or Hardy with 7 counts...
Man charged with 7 counts of rape
The fire is at a house located on County Road 463 south of Jonesboro.
Crews at scene of house fire

Latest News

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm...
Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,300+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 300 new cases
Does cold air make you sick? Here’s what the experts say
Does cold air make you sick? Here’s what the experts say
Does cold air make you sick? Here’s what the experts say