Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Convicted rapist applies for clemency from 174-year sentence

According to the Arkansas Parole Board, Ralph D. Douthitt, 72, is scheduled for a clemency...
According to the Arkansas Parole Board, Ralph D. Douthitt, 72, is scheduled for a clemency hearing on January 12, 2023.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) – A man convicted on 61 counts of rape, incest, and violation of a minor has applied for clemency from his 174-year sentence.

According to the Arkansas Parole Board, 72-year-old Ralph D. Douthitt is scheduled for a clemency hearing on Jan. 12, 2023.

Court documents show Douthitt was sentenced in 1995 after police searched his Independence County home.

Police said they found an array of photos, a handwritten diary corroborating a victim’s testimony, and a two-way mirror from a bedroom that allowed viewing into the bathroom.

Douthitt has a documented history of trying to suppress evidence, appealing court rulings, requesting reversals, and challenging the constitutionality of the state’s incest statute.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freddie Gladney III (Pulaski County Jail)
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
Jonesboro police are investigating a death at Riceland Foods.
Victim in Riceland death identified
Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department said about 6:22 p.m., they received a call about...
Man hospitalized after being hit by train
An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas

Latest News

Arkansas State kicker named a Lou Groza semifinalist
Arkansas State K Dominic Zvada named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award
Former Melbourne standout signs with Arkansas women's basketball
Former Melbourne Lady Bearkat Jenna Lawrence signs with Arkansas
Melbourne won last week to move to 10-0
FFN Extra Point: Melbourne secures 10-0 regular season
Reporter Imani Williams used the exact same list to shop this year to get the best comparison...
I-TEAM: Thanksgiving dinner costs increase
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Sanders was elected as Governor of the state of Arkansas, replacing Asa...
Governor-elect Sanders announces executive director for transition into office