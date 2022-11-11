Convicted rapist applies for clemency from 174-year sentence

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) – A man convicted on 61 counts of rape, incest, and violation of a minor has applied for clemency from his 174-year sentence.

According to the Arkansas Parole Board, 72-year-old Ralph D. Douthitt is scheduled for a clemency hearing on Jan. 12, 2023.

Court documents show Douthitt was sentenced in 1995 after police searched his Independence County home.

Police said they found an array of photos, a handwritten diary corroborating a victim’s testimony, and a two-way mirror from a bedroom that allowed viewing into the bathroom.

Douthitt has a documented history of trying to suppress evidence, appealing court rulings, requesting reversals, and challenging the constitutionality of the state’s incest statute.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.