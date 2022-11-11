Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Crews at scene of house fire

The fire is at a house located on County Road 463 south of Jonesboro.
The fire is at a house located on County Road 463 south of Jonesboro.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are currently at the scene of a working house fire in Craighead County.

The fire is at a house located on County Road 463 south of Jonesboro.

The Southridge Fire Chief said it was a fire that destroyed the kitchen, and there was smoke damage throughout the home.

He added several people got out and no one was hurt.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will give more details as the story progresses.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freddie Gladney III (Pulaski County Jail)
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
Jonesboro police are investigating a death at Riceland Foods.
Victim in Riceland death identified
Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department said about 6:22 p.m., they received a call about...
Man hospitalized after being hit by train
An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas

Latest News

Williams Baptist University Men’s Soccer is hosting the American Midwest Conference...
University preps for big crowds at soccer game
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm...
Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line
Harris is a former state representative and the owner of a trucking company in Osceola.
Mississippi County town elects first African American mayor
Harold Johnson was the pilot of a plane hijacked by men who had hefty requests.
Pilot discusses hijacking incident 50 years later
Pilot discusses hijacking incident 50 years later