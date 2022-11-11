Crews at scene of house fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are currently at the scene of a working house fire in Craighead County.

The fire is at a house located on County Road 463 south of Jonesboro.

The Southridge Fire Chief said it was a fire that destroyed the kitchen, and there was smoke damage throughout the home.

He added several people got out and no one was hurt.

