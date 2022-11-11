Crews at scene of house fire
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are currently at the scene of a working house fire in Craighead County.
The fire is at a house located on County Road 463 south of Jonesboro.
The Southridge Fire Chief said it was a fire that destroyed the kitchen, and there was smoke damage throughout the home.
He added several people got out and no one was hurt.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will give more details as the story progresses.
