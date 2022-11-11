Deputies looking for suspect in string of vending machine break-ins

BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Deputies in Baxter County need your help finding someone who broke into vending machines at several locations.

According to the sheriff’s office, the string of break-ins happened on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The suspect broke into vending machines at the 24-hour fuel stop at the junction of Highway 62 and Cranfield Road, at the Warehouse Liquor Store.

They added the break-ins occurred at other locations in Mountain Home.

Anyone who knows the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office at 870-424-4636.

