Deputies looking for suspect in string of vending machine break-ins
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Deputies in Baxter County need your help finding someone who broke into vending machines at several locations.
According to the sheriff’s office, the string of break-ins happened on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9.
The suspect broke into vending machines at the 24-hour fuel stop at the junction of Highway 62 and Cranfield Road, at the Warehouse Liquor Store.
They added the break-ins occurred at other locations in Mountain Home.
Anyone who knows the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office at 870-424-4636.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.