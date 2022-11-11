Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Deputies looking for suspect in string of vending machine break-ins

The suspect broke into vending machines at the 24-hour fuel stop at the junction of Highway 62...
The suspect broke into vending machines at the 24-hour fuel stop at the junction of Highway 62 and Cranfield Road, at the Warehouse Liquor Store.(Source: Baxter County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Deputies in Baxter County need your help finding someone who broke into vending machines at several locations.

According to the sheriff’s office, the string of break-ins happened on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The suspect broke into vending machines at the 24-hour fuel stop at the junction of Highway 62 and Cranfield Road, at the Warehouse Liquor Store.

They added the break-ins occurred at other locations in Mountain Home.

Anyone who knows the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office at 870-424-4636.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freddie Gladney III (Pulaski County Jail)
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
Jonesboro police are investigating a death at Riceland Foods.
Victim in Riceland death identified
Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department said about 6:22 p.m., they received a call about...
Man hospitalized after being hit by train
An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas

Latest News

Arkansas State kicker named a Lou Groza semifinalist
Arkansas State K Dominic Zvada named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award
Former Melbourne standout signs with Arkansas women's basketball
Former Melbourne Lady Bearkat Jenna Lawrence signs with Arkansas
Melbourne won last week to move to 10-0
FFN Extra Point: Melbourne secures 10-0 regular season
Reporter Imani Williams used the exact same list to shop this year to get the best comparison...
I-TEAM: Thanksgiving dinner costs increase
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Sanders was elected as Governor of the state of Arkansas, replacing Asa...
Governor-elect Sanders announces executive director for transition into office