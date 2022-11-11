Driver crashes into store, emergency crews responding
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews are responding to a report of a car crashing into a Jonesboro store.
A dispatcher with Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 confirmed the incident happened just before 2 p.m. at Food Smart, 2819 E. Nettleton.
Early reports are that an elderly woman was behind the wheel when the car crashed.
No word yet on injuries.
Region 8 News has a reporter on the way to the scene and will update this story as details become available.
