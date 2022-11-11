Energy Alert
Family honoring firefighter’s memory by blessing others

Justin May Toone served with Marmaduke Fire and Rescue for 12 years until his death on Oct. 10...
Justin May Toone served with Marmaduke Fire and Rescue for 12 years until his death on Oct. 10 at the age of 35 from cancer.(Marmaduke Fire and Rescue via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas fire department is honoring one of its own by blessing a family in need.

Justin May Toone served with Marmaduke Fire and Rescue for 12 years until his death on Oct. 10 at the age of 35 from cancer.

To honor his memory and service to his community, Toone’s parents have established the Justin May Toone Christmas Blessing Raffle.

To kick off what they hope will be an annual event, they are raffling off a $100 Walmart gift card. Tickets are $5 each.

The drawing will be held Sunday, Dec. 18.

According to a news release shared on social media, all proceeds “will be used to bless a family or families in the Marmaduke area that are in need this Christmas.”

To purchase a ticket, contact a Marmaduke firefighter or Michelle Toone at 870-595-4585.

