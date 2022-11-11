Fire chief reinstated following fight caught on camera

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – A public figure in Poinsett County has been reinstated after he was seen on camera getting into a fight.

On Friday, Nov. 11, Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen reinstated Fire Chief Revis Kemper following an investigation over a video where he could be seen getting into a fight on his front lawn with his neighbors.

Kemper had been charged in the Sunday, Oct. 23, incident with third-degree assault, and his wife was charged with third-degree battery, non-domestic.

Lewallen told Region 8 News on Wednesday, Oct. 26, that Kemper had been put on administrative leave with pay, with Anthony Blackwood serving as interim fire chief.

On Friday, Region 8 News asked if there would be any repercussions over the incident. Lewallen explained it is a personnel issue that will be handled in-house.

Lewallen also made a comment regarding Region 8 News’ coverage of the incident.

“You guys need to be looking at Jonesboro’s problems instead of trying to ruin somebody’s life out here,” she said.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

