Football Friday Night (11/11/22)

History could be made in Pocahontas. Connor Baker has 96 rushing touchdowns in his decorated career. He needs 1 to tie and 2 to break the state record set by former Tennessee and NFL running back Cedric Houston. By the way the Redskins are 9 and 1, 4A-3 champions, and have homefield advantage for at least the first two rounds. Charles Baty’s squad hosts Lincoln this evening at Schoonover Stadium.

Jonesboro at Bentonville West (7A 1st Round)

Mountain Home at Marion (6A 1st Round)

Nettleton at Shiloh Christian (5A 1st Round)

Farmington at Valley View (5A 1st Round)

Harrison at Wynne (5A 1st Round)

Lincoln at Pocahontas (4A 1st Round)

McGehee at Gosnell (4A 1st Round)

Gentry at Rivercrest (4A 1st Round)

Perryville at Osceola (3A 1st Round)

Hector at East Poinsett County (2A 1st Round)

Walnut Ridge at Salem (3A 1st Round)

Jessieville at Melbourne (3A 1st Round)

Quitman at Hoxie (3A 1st Round)

Magnet Cove at Newport (3A 1st Round)

Marked Tree at Conway Christian (2A 1st Round)

Strong at Rector (8-Man Quarterfinals)

FFN Extra Point: Batesville at Prairie Grove (5A 1st Round)

FFN Extra Point: Blytheville at Warren (4A 1st Round)

FFN Extra Point: Trumann at Star City (4A 1st Round)

FFN Extra Point: Spring Hill at Izard County (8-Man Quarterfinals)

FFN Extra Point: Midland at Mountain Pine (8-Man Quarterfinals)

