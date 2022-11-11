Energy Alert
Former Melbourne Lady Bearkat Jenna Lawrence signs with Arkansas

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARMINGTON, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Fastbreak Friday Night star will hoop with the Hogs.

Jenna Lawrence helped Melbourne win 2A State Championships in 2020 and 2021. She moved to Farmington last year.

The two-time All-State forward signed with Arkansas on Wednesday.

“I’m from Arkansas, so obviously my dream has been to play for the University of Arkansas,” Lawrence told KFSM. “Ever since I talked to Coach Neighbors, I feel like my play fit his program very well. He’s a down to earth person, so I just love him and all the assistant coaches. And I just felt like home.”

Lawrence aims to win a 4A state title with Farmington before heading to Fayetteville.

