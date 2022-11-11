Fulton County school honors veterans with assembly

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - With Friday being Veterans Day, several schools across the country celebrated our soldiers to make sure their services are not forgotten.

In Fulton County, the Mammoth Spring School District and Junior BETA Club held its annual Veteran’s Day program on the afternoon of Nov. 11.

Students were allowed to pay their respects to those who served the United States.

The program featured the school’s band and choir, and refreshments were offered at the event.

Kiah Cain is a student at Mammoth Spring High School. Her mother was honored at the assembly.

Cain said she understood firsthand why it’s essential to remember the sacrifices veterans have made.

“It means to show our respect and make sure they know we honor and respect them, and that we care that they risk their lives for us,” she said.

Friday’s event ties in with the school’s Junior BETA Club, as explained by student Derrick Owsley.

“We needed to honor unsung heroes in our community, and we feel they don’t get enough recognition, so we needed to do this for them,” he said.

Fulton County Judge-Elect Kenneth Crowe was also the guest speaker at the event.

