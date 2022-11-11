I-TEAM: Thanksgiving dinner costs increase

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Thanksgiving holiday is usually centered around food that may involve a secret family recipe.

It is no secret the prices for dinner this year may cost more than what consumers spent in 2021.

$60, at a first glance, doesn’t seem that high, especially with grocery prices spiking over this year.

However, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices for food at home increased by 13.5%.

As a comparison, during Region 8 News’ investigation in 2021 over prices for a family of four, we spent $47.16.

Region 8 News went back to the same store to try and see if the outcome would change in 2022.

Over 30% of consumers are expecting to pay more for their Thanksgiving dinner and the way inflation is causing prices to rise preparing to pay more is best.

In 2021, the average cost of dinner was $53.31, according to American Farm Bureau Federation’s Thanksgiving cost survey.

Last year, we made a list full of items included in a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Reporter Imani Williams used the exact same list to shop this year to get the best comparison of prices.

On the list was a turkey, two cans of cranberry sauce, green beans, corn, pumpkin pie, whipped cream, a gallon of milk and sweet tea, sage seasoning, stuffing mix, rolls, a can of sweet potatoes, and an aluminum pan.

With the budget being $60 this year, Imani’s trip to the grocery store went a little differently.

“Your total is $53.26,” said the grocery store clerk, after scanning all the items.

This was $6.01 more, or a 12% percent increase from 2021.

This almost lines up with data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

While it was more than what was spent in 2021, it was still under Imani’s $60 budget.

Although inflation is a large factor in prices spiking this year, supply chain issues dating back to 2019 continue to impact costs.

After speaking with the manager of the store, one aspect to take into account was its Thanksgiving deals were not launched yet.

In 2021, some items were already marked down for holiday specials.

