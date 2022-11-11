Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

I-TEAM: Thanksgiving dinner costs increase

Reporter Imani Williams used the exact same list to shop this year to get the best comparison...
Reporter Imani Williams used the exact same list to shop this year to get the best comparison of prices.(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Thanksgiving holiday is usually centered around food that may involve a secret family recipe.

It is no secret the prices for dinner this year may cost more than what consumers spent in 2021.

$60, at a first glance, doesn’t seem that high, especially with grocery prices spiking over this year.

However, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices for food at home increased by 13.5%.

As a comparison, during Region 8 News’ investigation in 2021 over prices for a family of four, we spent $47.16.

Region 8 News went back to the same store to try and see if the outcome would change in 2022.

Over 30% of consumers are expecting to pay more for their Thanksgiving dinner and the way inflation is causing prices to rise preparing to pay more is best.

In 2021, the average cost of dinner was $53.31, according to American Farm Bureau Federation’s Thanksgiving cost survey.

Last year, we made a list full of items included in a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

(KAIT)

Reporter Imani Williams used the exact same list to shop this year to get the best comparison of prices.

On the list was a turkey, two cans of cranberry sauce, green beans, corn, pumpkin pie, whipped cream, a gallon of milk and sweet tea, sage seasoning, stuffing mix, rolls, a can of sweet potatoes, and an aluminum pan.

With the budget being $60 this year, Imani’s trip to the grocery store went a little differently.

“Your total is $53.26,” said the grocery store clerk, after scanning all the items.

This was $6.01 more, or a 12% percent increase from 2021.

This almost lines up with data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

While it was more than what was spent in 2021, it was still under Imani’s $60 budget.

Although inflation is a large factor in prices spiking this year, supply chain issues dating back to 2019 continue to impact costs.

After speaking with the manager of the store, one aspect to take into account was its Thanksgiving deals were not launched yet.

In 2021, some items were already marked down for holiday specials.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freddie Gladney III (Pulaski County Jail)
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
Jonesboro police are investigating a death at Riceland Foods.
Victim in Riceland death identified
Jason Elms of the Paragould Police Department said about 6:22 p.m., they received a call about...
Man hospitalized after being hit by train
An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas

Latest News

Arkansas State kicker named a Lou Groza semifinalist
Arkansas State K Dominic Zvada named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award
Former Melbourne standout signs with Arkansas women's basketball
Former Melbourne Lady Bearkat Jenna Lawrence signs with Arkansas
Melbourne won last week to move to 10-0
FFN Extra Point: Melbourne secures 10-0 regular season
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Sanders was elected as Governor of the state of Arkansas, replacing Asa...
Governor-elect Sanders announces executive director for transition into office