Internet issues leave school district disconnected

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Computer problems sent one Region 8 school district into time out.

Greene County School District reported Friday that a virus or ransomware attack had left them without computer and phone access.

In one of several messages shared on social media, district leaders said their phone lines were internet-based.

“We will not be able to make or accept phone calls until the internet is back online,” one message stated.

District leaders assured parents that there were “no safety concerns” and that they were “working diligently” to get everything working.

The issue was not expected to be resolved before the end of the school day.

Aside from the internet issues, the district said everything was fine.

“We have power. We have water. And we will have a hot meal at lunch,” district leaders said.

The district provided temporary phone numbers to use until the communications problems were resolved:

PreK: 870-215-5231

Primary: 870-239-0680

Elementary: 870-450-0309

Intermediate: 870-239-6974

Middle School: 870-236-8087

Jr. High: 870-239-2148

High School: 870-239-6976

Eagle Academy: 870-212-3455

Central Office: 870-236-3212

Special Programs: 870-240-8913

Transportation: 870-450-0305

