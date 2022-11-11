Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Internet issues leave school district disconnected

Computer problems sent one Region 8 school district into time out.
Computer problems sent one Region 8 school district into time out.(Pexels)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Computer problems sent one Region 8 school district into time out.

Greene County School District reported Friday that a virus or ransomware attack had left them without computer and phone access.

In one of several messages shared on social media, district leaders said their phone lines were internet-based.

“We will not be able to make or accept phone calls until the internet is back online,” one message stated.

District leaders assured parents that there were “no safety concerns” and that they were “working diligently” to get everything working.

The issue was not expected to be resolved before the end of the school day.

Aside from the internet issues, the district said everything was fine.

“We have power. We have water. And we will have a hot meal at lunch,” district leaders said.

The district provided temporary phone numbers to use until the communications problems were resolved:

  • PreK: 870-215-5231
  • Primary: 870-239-0680
  • Elementary: 870-450-0309
  • Intermediate: 870-239-6974
  • Middle School: 870-236-8087
  • Jr. High: 870-239-2148
  • High School: 870-239-6976
  • Eagle Academy: 870-212-3455
  • Central Office: 870-236-3212
  • Special Programs: 870-240-8913
  • Transportation: 870-450-0305

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freddie Gladney III (Pulaski County Jail)
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
Logan Murray pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Gavin Wagster.
Jonesboro man pleads guilty to murder
Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said the incident occurred at 3:22 p.m. near the...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, police investigating
A judge found probable cause to charge 59-year-old Jack Huffmaster, Jr. or Hardy with 7 counts...
Man charged with 7 counts of rape
The fire is at a house located on County Road 463 south of Jonesboro.
Crews at scene of house fire

Latest News

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday recommended that lawmakers increase public school...
Arkansas’ governor recommends school funding increase
A man who pleaded guilty to raping a child multiple times will spend the next 35 years in prison.
Man sentenced for child rape
Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash.
Two killed in head-on collision
A judge found probable cause to charge 59-year-old Jack Huffmaster, Jr. or Hardy with 7 counts...
Man charged with 7 counts of rape