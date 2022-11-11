Energy Alert
Library to lay off employees following funding cut approval

According to Vanessa Adams, Director of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, she said they will be laying employees off at the end of the year.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Northeast Arkansas library will now see some major changes following the approval of a funding cut petition.

According to Vanessa Adams, Director of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, she said they will be laying employees off at the end of the year.

The announcement comes after citizens in Craighead County and the city of Jonesboro voted ‘yes’ on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for a petition to cut the mills for the county’s property tax from 2 mills to 1 mill on real and personal property supporting the library’s operation.

She explained the layoffs will likely impact three to five positions, but those positions have not been identified. She added they may have to reduce hours.

Adams said with this move, the goal would be to keep all branches open.

Previously, Adams said if the funding was to be cut in half, they would be forced to close their doors.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

