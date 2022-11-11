Energy Alert
Man sentenced for child rape

A man who pleaded guilty to raping a child multiple times will spend the next 35 years in prison.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who pleaded guilty to raping a child multiple times will spend the next 35 years in prison.

Noah King, 25, of Paragould pleaded guilty this week to two counts of rape and one count of second-degree sexual assault.

Judge Pam Honeycutt sentenced him to 420 months on each rape charge to run concurrently and 240 months suspended imposition of sentence on the sexual assault charge.

Two other rape charges and a sexual grooming of a child charge were nolle prossed.

The judge also ordered King to register as a sex offender and pay all court costs and fees.

Police arrested King in February of this year following a disturbance at a Paragould home.

According to court documents, officers learned the disturbance was over King raping a child on “multiple occasions.”

During a Mirandized interview, detectives said King gave “self-incriminating statements.”

