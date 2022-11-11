Mississippi County town elects first African American mayor

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The votes were cast and history was made. A new mayor was elected in the City of Osceola.

Joe Harris Jr. is now the mayor-elect of the city.

He said a couple of things make this position special, the first being he is the first African American mayor to be elected in Osceola.

Harris is a former state representative and the owner of a trucking company in Osceola.

He was born and raised in the city, which also makes this position special to him.

“It’s exciting to be the mayor of the town you were born and raised in. You want to do so many things for the town that you live in, but to do something at home is very exciting,” Harris said.

He explained he is going to hit the ground running with clean-up efforts across the city.

“In also cleaning up, we are going to revitalize downtown in this cleanup area. We are going to revitalize downtown Osceola,” Harris said. “All the empty buildings we are going to work very hard to find residents for those buildings.”

Harris said he will be working to make Osceola the ideal place to live, work, and play again.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.