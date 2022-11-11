Energy Alert
National Cold War Center receives $1M in gifts from steel mills

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) – A popular tourist attraction with a rich history received more support right from the Natural State.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, the National Cold War Center received gifts from Nucor Steel Arkansas and Nucor-Yamato Steel Company.

According to the Mississippi County Chamber of Commerce, each of the two Blytheville-based steel mills gave $500,000 to the center during its “Cocktails & Cockpits” Gala to aid ongoing efforts to turn it into a major Delta tourism destination.

The National Cold War Center, located at the former Blytheville Air Force Base, shares the history of The Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union.

To learn more about the center, click here.

