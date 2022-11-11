New county judge promises unity following controversy

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - After four years of controversy in a North Arkansas county, a newly-elected judge is looking to unite everyone.

Fulton County Judge-Elect Kenneth Crowe has spent the last few years as the county’s Veteran Service Officer.

He’ll move across Locus Street in Salem into the courthouse in January.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Crowe defeated opponent Todd Doty with 74% of the votes.

Crowe said he was thankful for the county’s support.

“I have a lot of supporters out there, and I really appreciate all the outpouring of support and the confidence in my abilities to perform duties as county judge,” he said.

Fulton County has had its fair share of controversy in the last few years after a county judge’s resignation and two others’ appointments.

Crowe said he would work on solutions to problems in the county and won’t cover them with a band-aid.

That all begins with a transition from his current office to the courthouse.

“I need to transition, identify someone to replace [me], which I do have somebody identified, and get them trained up. Then I need a right seat left seat ride with Judge Gary Clayton so that we have a smooth transition,” he said.

As Fulton County has an extensive road system, Crowe stressed the roads would be a priority immediately when he becomes the judge.

“First month, really, the biggest thing on people’s mind, just like every county judge in the state, is administering the county road system. Our county roads, we’ve got a few that are pretty good, but most of them are needing a lot of work,” he said

Crowe, who grew up in Fulton County and graduated from Salem High School, said he’s excited to serve his home county.

“I just want to serve all the people. Whether they be Democrat, Republican, or even Independent. I’m really proud to have this opportunity to do so,” he said.

Crowe will become county judge on Sunday, Jan. 1.

