New tornado sirens installed

OAK GROVE HEIGHTS, Ark. (KAIT) - When tornados approach, one Region 8 community will be ready.

The Oak Grove Heights Fire Department announced this week the installation of two new emergency sirens.

According to a news release shared on social media, they will replace the sirens located at the school and the intersection of Highways 135 North and 34 West.

“Both of these are capable of a 1-mile radius and have a battery backup system,” the release said.

The Greene County Dispatch Center and fire department personnel will be able to activate the sirens in the case of an emergency.

One of the sirens was installed and tested earlier this week. The other should be completed by the end of the week.

“We have been working with Table Rock Alerting Systems for over a year in this process and couldn’t be happier to finally be able to do this for our citizens,” fire department officials stated.

Once the sirens are up and operational, the city plans to test them at the same time each week.

