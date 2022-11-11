Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New tornado sirens installed

When tornados approach, one Region 8 community will be ready.
When tornados approach, one Region 8 community will be ready.(Oak Grove Heights Fire Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK GROVE HEIGHTS, Ark. (KAIT) - When tornados approach, one Region 8 community will be ready.

The Oak Grove Heights Fire Department announced this week the installation of two new emergency sirens.

According to a news release shared on social media, they will replace the sirens located at the school and the intersection of Highways 135 North and 34 West.

“Both of these are capable of a 1-mile radius and have a battery backup system,” the release said.

The Greene County Dispatch Center and fire department personnel will be able to activate the sirens in the case of an emergency.

One of the sirens was installed and tested earlier this week. The other should be completed by the end of the week.

“We have been working with Table Rock Alerting Systems for over a year in this process and couldn’t be happier to finally be able to do this for our citizens,” fire department officials stated.

Once the sirens are up and operational, the city plans to test them at the same time each week.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freddie Gladney III (Pulaski County Jail)
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
Logan Murray pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Gavin Wagster.
Jonesboro man pleads guilty to murder
Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said the incident occurred at 3:22 p.m. near the...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, police investigating
A judge found probable cause to charge 59-year-old Jack Huffmaster, Jr. or Hardy with 7 counts...
Man charged with 7 counts of rape
The fire is at a house located on County Road 463 south of Jonesboro.
Crews at scene of house fire

Latest News

Police and emergency crews are responding to a report of a car crashing into a Jonesboro store.
Driver crashes into store, emergency crews responding
Chase Gage explores 'Weekend Happenings' on Region 8 News Now, Fridays at 11:30 a.m. on Roku,...
WATCH: Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage, Nov. 11
Justin May Toone served with Marmaduke Fire and Rescue for 12 years until his death on Oct. 10...
Family honoring firefighter’s memory by blessing others
Digital Desk - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage - 11/11/22