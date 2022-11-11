Pilot discusses hijacking incident 50 years later

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - 50 years ago, a Northeast Arkansas pilot was involved in a significant piece of history.

Harold Johnson was the pilot of a plane hijacked by men who had hefty requests.

Johnson said fear struck when a hijacker opened the cockpit door with a flight attendant in his arms with a gun to their head.

He told Johnson they were “taking over the airplane.”

Their demands were enormous and, from the sky, could not be honored.

“[The hijackers said] we want ten parachutes, ten bulletproof vests, and ten million dollars, and we want to go to Detroit,” Johnson said. “They had lived in Detroit and had gotten into some problems up there.”

He explained the hijackers wanted revenge against the city of Detroit, and that’s where they were headed, but then changed their minds.

The hijackers would take the passengers and flight crew through many areas, such as Jackson, Mississippi, and Birmingham, Alabama, among other cities, before being granted their loads of cash.

With all that money, they told the pilots to head to Cuba.

They thought Dictator Fidel Castro would be waiting with open arms due to their amount of money, but he didn’t want anything to do with the hijackers.

During the nearly two-day plane ride, Johnson was shot by one of the hijackers in his right arm.

He said he had one thing on his mind when the bullet was fired.

“Kind of had a vision, a glimpse, of my dad, my wife, and my daughter. I knew what I was going to do,” Johnson said. “I dived for the floor, and when I did, he fired, and the bullet went through the seat back and the tray table into my arm, just below the shoulder.”

Eventually, the men who hijacked the plane were arrested after a second trip to Cuba.

A trip to a Cuban hospital would get Johnson bandaged up and headed back home to his family.

While the hijacking was a scary situation, Johnson understands it could have been worse.

“I’ve been quite blessed. I’ve had 50 years to enjoy life and enjoy my wife, daughter, and granddaughter that I wouldn’t have had otherwise,” he said.

Johnson spends much of his time here at the Wings of Honor Museum in Walnut Ridge, and folks are welcome to stop by and hear the full story.

