Two killed in head-on collision
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash.
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County.
According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas, was northbound when she lost control of her 2020 Ford Explorer and hit a guardrail.
May’s SUV then crossed the center line and began driving north in the southbound lane, ASP said.
The Explorer collided head-on with a southbound 2001 Jeep Laredo driven by 65-year-old Roland Wayne Hogan of Batesville.
Both May and Hogan died at the scene.
