University preps for big crowds at soccer game

COLLEGE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas college is preparing for a big event on its campus.

Williams Baptist University Men’s Soccer is hosting the American Midwest Conference Championship game on Friday, Nov. 11.

This is the first time the Men’s Soccer program has hosted a game of this magnitude.

Chris Graddy, Director of Marketing and Communications, said all fans are welcome to come to the game.

“You’ll see plenty of parking along the streets, in the parking lots. Admission is free. We’ll have plenty of bleachers set up along the sides of the soccer field. We brought in bleachers from the softball field to allow for the combinations of our fans from Columbia and any extra fans that want to come out and support the teams but come on out and support the Eagles.”

Graddy says hosting the championship game is a big deal for WBU.

“It’s great for the university. This is the first time since 2016 we’ve had anything of this magnitude on campus. Our softball, back in 2016, won a conference tournament championship back then. We’ve not experienced anything of this sort in quite some time, and for our soccer team, this is the first time ever that they’ve made it this far.”

The game is set to kick off at 1:00 p.m. Friday,

